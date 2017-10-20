Liverpool Reportedly Ready for James Milner Bids, Will Rebuff Any Offers

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly planning to reject any offers that come in for James Milner despite the versatile Englishman having played a limited role so far in 2017-18.

According to David Anderson in the Mirror, numerous Premier League sides are monitoring the former Leeds United and Manchester City player, but manager Jurgen Klopp is not considering letting him go.

While the German manager has seemingly replaced Milner as the first-choice left-back in his squad, he believes the 31-year-old will still be crucial during the campaign, added Anderson.

Traditionally a midfielder, necessity saw Klopp deploy Milner at left-back in 2016-17 and he excelled, starting 36 of Liverpool's 38 Premier League games.

In the new campaign, though, Alberto Moreno has been restored to the left-back role and Milner has been afforded just two starts in the English top flight, and one in the UEFA Champions League, per WhoScored.com.

Milner would likely earn a guaranteed first-team spot at numerous other Premier League clubs because of his immense experience, terrific work ethic and varied attributes both in attack and defence.

He could potentially earn a place back in the starting XI playing in midfield having excelled on the right side of a central three in Liverpool's 7-0 thrashing of Maribor in the Champions League on Tuesday, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

It is likely because of Milner's ability to shine in a number of roles that Klopp is eager to ward off any potential suitors and keep him at Anfield.

He is an ideal player to have in a squad throughout a long season fighting on several fronts. Willing and able to do a fine job in numerous different positions on the pitch, Milner could be granted plenty of first-team action in 2017-18 despite having lost his starting left-back role.

However, Klopp will need to be careful not to take Milner, who is tied to Liverpool to 2019, for granted or else risk him becoming dissatisfied with his role at Liverpool and looking to force a move away in search of more game time.