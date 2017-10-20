Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alan Souza Guimaraes, Mariano Diaz

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly secured a "verbal agreement" to sign Alan Souza Guimaraes from Palmeiras.

According to AS' Sergio Santos Chozas, Los Blancos want Alan to join Real Madrid Castilla next summer and hope to negotiate a fee below his €50 million release clause as he will only be one year away from the expiration of his contract in 2019.

Real are long-term admirers of the 17-year-old, and the powers that be at the club met with his agent, Juan Figger, in the Spanish capital for talks earlier in the year.

The playmaker joined Palmeiras as a youngster in 2013 from Sao Paulo, having turned down Inter Milan and some of Brazil's other top clubs.

Real's pursuit of the teenager is in keeping with their policy of looking to the future, after they agreed a deal to sign Flamengo forward Vinicius Jr., who will join the club in the summer of 2019.

In the meantime, Real perhaps lack a little depth in their forward positions, but they don't have the option of buying back Mariano Diaz following his €8 million move to Lyon in the summer as the French club confirmed there is no such clause in his deal.

Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

Daniel Miranda of AS relayed Lyon's official statement on the matter:

"Olympique Lyonnais wish to point out that there was no repurchase clause in the transfer of Mariano Diaz, contrary to some assertions made by some in the Spanish media.

"Olympique Lyonnais explained precisely the terms of the transfer in its press release of 30 June 2017, namely the transfer amount of €8 million euros plus 35 per cent interest on the capital gain of a potential future transfer."



The 24-year-old rose through the youth ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu and netted 32 goals in 43 games for Real Madrid Castilla.

He was only handed his senior debut last season, and despite netting five times he played a total of just 302 minutes before being sold to Lyon.

La Liga writer Andrew Gaffney was among those to suggest Real perhaps made a mistake given the form he has since shown:

Goal took a look at the impressive forward:

Mariano would have been useful to have around this season after the sale of Alvaro Morata, but Los Blancos will have to cope without him.

Real have plenty of firepower, but their lack of depth could prove costly in the latter stages of the season.