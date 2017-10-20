Chelsea vs. Watford: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Chelsea will look to bounce back from consecutive Premier League defeats on Saturday when they host an in-form Watford side at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in their last domestic outing before being held to a 3-3 draw by Roma in the UEFA Champions League.

Watford, meanwhile, fired themselves above Chelsea into fourth place when they came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1.

Read on for a preview of the match, but first here are the viewing details you need to catch the action and team news.

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (USA)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (USA)

Team News

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella reported N'Golo Kante, Victor Moses and Danny Drinkwater are all injured, while Tiemoue Bakayoko, David Luiz and Gary Cahill are doubtful with minor complaints.

Alvaro Morata played 90 minutes against Roma as he returned from a hamstring injury, so he should be in line to feature again.

Kinsella added Nathaniel Chalobah and Craig Cathcart are long-term absentees at Vicarage Road, while Sebastian Prodl and Younes Kaboul are "big fitness doubts."

Alex Young of the Evening Standard noted Isaac Success is also a worry for Watford because of a knee injury.

Preview

Wednesday's match was a mixed bag for Chelsea, with some positives to take from their attacking performance and real concerns over their defensive showing.

The Blues let slip a 2-0 lead against the Giallorossi and had to come from behind to salvage a point.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey noted their struggles:

After such an abject performance against Palace in their previous match, in which the Eagles could easily have scored more, it will be a significant worry for manager Antonio Conte that Chelsea were unable to improve on Wednesday, even if they were up against far superior opponents.

They'll need to put in a stronger showing against Watford, which will not be easy given the form the Hornets are in or the raft of injuries the Blues are dealing with.

Marco Silva's side will no doubt target Chelsea in aggressive fashion, but their ability to play expansive football will also test the hosts if they show little presence in midfield or solidity at the back.

Football writer Fabrizio Romano is excited by Watford this season:

They've been impressive, as has Brazilian Richarlison—who has two goals and two assists in his last three games—and they're more than capable of getting a result at Stamford Bridge given the two sides' respective form.

Chelsea will need to look to their remaining stars to fire them to victory, most notably Eden Hazard after he got off the mark for the season with a brace against Roma. Squawka Football shared his numbers:

The Belgian was a constant threat during his 80 minutes on the field, and the Blues will look to him to outclass their visitors on Saturday.

If he can produce another excellent performance the Blues can get back to winning ways, but it's unlikely to be an easy afternoon.