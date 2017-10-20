WWE 2K18: Expert Reviews and Impressions from Around the Web

Credit: WWE.com

WWE 2K18 hit the shelves on October 17. 2K Sports and the WWE have promised big changes and improvements to every aspect of the game, but did the newest virtual pro wrestling experience live up to the hype?

Metacritic.com, which gives games an overall rating out of 100 based on reviews from around the internet, lists the game with a score of 70.

This is a relatively average number compared to previous years. Here is a list of the scores received by every release since 2K Sports took over the franchise and the final release under the THQ banner:

As you can see, 2K Sports has never had a score surpass the final THQ WWE game, but it has come close a couple of times.

WWE 2K18 marks the first time a version has not been made available for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and it's also the first time it will have a release on a Nintendo console, with the Switch version scheduled to come out at an undisclosed date in the fall, according to Nintendo.com.

Mitchell Saltzman of IGN gave the game a score of 70 out of 100. He praised the improved graphics, size of the roster and the addition of eight-man matches, but he criticized the single-player modes for failing to change with the times:

"A new graphics engine makes the same fundamentally solid wrestling action look dramatically better, and the already enormous roster is bigger than ever before with 174 playable wrestlers right out of the box, but the primary single-player story mode is botched and none of the modes and features that needed the most work from last year’s game have been addressed.

"With the core wrestling feeling mostly the same, it falls to MyCareer and Universe Mode to pick up the slack, which… well, they don’t. Universe Mode feels all but untouched since last year. You still play through week after week of WWE programming, simulating matches you don’t care about and affecting the outcomes of the ones you do by playing through them."

Brian Mazique of Forbes.com had a better impression of the game, scoring it at 8.3 out of 10. His biggest compliments were directed at the graphics and the creation suite:

"The beauty goes beyond the player models. The lighting, crowd, arenas and visual effects all play a role in producing this eye candy. The way the lighting impacts to the graphics on screen during entrances, backstage and in the various arenas is truly something special. I'm convinced, the development team has broken new ground in this aspect of art direction.

"If there were a Hall of Fame for modes within in a sports game, WWE 2K18's creation suite would be worthy of enshrinement. Like NBA 2K's MyLeague and Madden's Draft Champions, the mode is the pinnacle of its sub-genre. It literally feels as if there are no limitations.

"The create-a-wrestler feature is insanely deep. As I went through all of the options, I couldn't believe all of the things I could change and sculpt. We're talking about multi-layered clothing with each piece potentially containing a different fabric–all under your control."

GameSpot's Richard Wakeling discussed the attention to detail 2K paid to the look of the game, but he also noted several glitches he experienced while playing:

"Small details, like stretch marks and surgery scars, also contribute to WWE 2K18's graphical showcase. Muscles are defined and flex when a Superstar heaves an opponent over their shoulders, veins bulge under the strain of submissions, and even Finn Balor's demon paint gradually peels off over the course of a match.

"While the AI is passable at best and dim-witted at worst, there are also myriad glitches spread throughout its various match types and game modes. From Superstars getting trapped inside inanimate objects and being teleported around the arena; referees not counting pins in eight-person tag matches; the Royal Rumble completely breaking due to Superstars failing to appear when their number is called; or the way the Elimination Chamber acts as a proverbial cooking pot for a concoction of ludicrous glitches, WWE 2K18 is a messy experience."

While 2K Sports has gone to great lengths to improve the visual experience, it sounds like a lot of people aren't impressed with the actual gameplay.

Xbox One and PlayStation 4 are capable of displaying amazing graphics, but if a game isn't fun to play, the way it looks won't make a difference.

This is why some people still play WWE No Mercy and WCW vs. NWO on Nintendo 64 consoles. Those games are nowhere near today's releases in terms of appearance, but they were endless fun to play.

Reactions to WWE 2K18 on Twitter have been mixed. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has been tweeting his opinion of the game since its release:

Comedian and outspoken wrestling fan Ron Funches seems disappointed, based on his recent posts:

Johnny Gargano and Billie Kay shared videos of their first experiences seeing themselves in a WWE video games. You can tell both of them are seeing childhood dreams come true:

As with every WWE game, people can share their custom creations with the rest of the WWE Universe. A few Twitter users shared screenshots of their versions of AJ Lee and CM Punk:

WWE 2K18 is a step up in terms of visual appeal, but it looks like playing the game isn't the groundbreaking experience the company was hoping for.

After so many years, it's going to be hard for the WWE to do anything new in a video game. This is the same problem every franchise runs into at a certain point.

Series like Assassin's Creed, Madden, and Gran Turismo have run into the same problems over the years. They want to keep their loyal fans happy by not altering the game too much, but they also have to appeal to people who want something new. It's a tough nut to crack.

Glitches can be repaired with updates, but it sounds as if the WWE and 2K Sports need to rethink their approach to the series or risk seeing a sharp decline in future sales.