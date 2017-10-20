WWE TLC 2017: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

8 of 8

Q: Many fans have been begging for a proper Shield reunion since all three members of the group ended up back on Raw together. Is this storyline worthy of the reunion, or should WWE have waited until a bigger event like WrestleMania? Why?

AM: This storyline is chaotic and makes no sense. It's a haphazard mesh of random things thrown together with zero cohesion and, frankly, a poor and somewhat lazy creative decision. It could be fun, but little effort was seemingly put into formulating it, and it shows. The Shield deserves better—as do the other people in the match.

Prediction: The Shield somehow still pulls out the win.

KB: This whole story just reeks of desperation, with The Miz selling the whole idea of The Shield reuniting by repeatedly referencing them out of the blue. The only reason The Shield should have reunited this soon was for a legitimate powerhouse team of three, not just five heels all angry with Raw's top babyfaces and goading them into fighting together again with no stakes.

Prediction: The Shield manages to divide the five opponents and conquer, with Reigns pinning Miz.

JJ: I think the storyline could have built slower toward Wrestlemania. But WWE has shown over the past few months that it's no longer waiting for 'Mania to pull the trigger on dream matches. So I'm going to enjoy this reunion for now. All the characters needed this boost.

Prediction: No way The Shield doesn't find a way to go over in a devastating match.

RD: Allowing non-WrestleMania events to host some of the biggest matches and moments is a welcome sight. The Show of Shows should still be the highlight of the calendar, but spreading the special stuff around makes for a more enjoyable year-round experience. The storyline is a bit thrown together, but the match is going to be an absolute barn burner.

Prediction: The Shield.

JM: I may be in the minority, but I think this angle works and that WWE was right on the timing. Say what you want about Kane's inclusion, but having The Shield go up against what amounts to a group of bullies has been a perfect way to get the band back together, especially in a TLC match where the heels' numbers advantage can be thwarted via the use of some outside objects.

There are also plenty of ways to explore the group after this, whether they join forces for the long haul or are casually brought together from time to time until larger events like Survivor Series or WrestleMania.

Prediction: The Shield wins.

CM: I am a fan of Strowman, The Miz, Kane and The Bar, but having them face The Shield in a handicap match is so random. Not only does this take the tag and intercontinental titles out of play, but it never makes sense to have a TLC match without something for the Superstars to reach for above the ring. Having The Shield's reunion take place on a B-level PPV is fine, but there should have been a better reason behind it.

Prediction: The Shield wins. Obviously.