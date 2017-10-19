USA Beats Korea Republic in Friendly; Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz Score

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

While the United States men's national team is still dealing with the fallout from its failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Thursday night was business as usual for the women's national team.

The United States beat Korea Republic 3-1 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe scored for the U.S. in the victory.

The win came at a cost for the USWNT after Mallory Pugh exited in the first minute of first-half injury time. She eventually had to be carried off the pitch after she was unable to put any weight on her right leg.

The New York Times' Caitlin Murray noted the FS1 broadcast had discussed the playing surface being an issue for the players:

The 19-year-old Pugh is one of the United States' most promising players, and being without her for an extended period of time would be an obvious concern for coach Jill Ellis as she continues her preparation for the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Pugh's injury put a damper on a convincing performance.

The U.S. struggled to break down the Korean defense during the early stages of the first half. The USWNT dominated possession and enjoyed plenty of time in the attacking third but couldn't create any serious goal-scoring opportunities.

Given that issue, it's little surprise the United States' opening goal came from a set piece in the 24th minute. Ertz got on the end of Megan Rapinoe's corner kick with a diving header that rolled between the legs of goalkeeper Kang Ga-Ae.

Ertz's husband, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, celebrated the goal on Twitter:

Morgan doubled the United States' lead in the 40th minute. Kelley O'Hara got the assist as she crossed in to Morgan from the end line. The Olympique Lyon forward still had plenty of work to do, though, as she shielded the ball from a Korean defender and deftly turned for the left-footed finish.

ESPN Stats and Info's Paul Carr shared an interesting fact about Morgan's national team career:

Han Chae-Rin got Korea on the board just before halftime with a goal in the fifth minute of first-half injury time. While that goal gave Korea Republic some hope of clawing back and tying the match, Ji So-Yun conceded a penalty in the 49th minute when she brought down Rapinoe in the 18-yard box.

Rapinoe converted from the penalty spot to make it a 3-1 game and erase whatever momentum Korea had generated with its late first-half goal.

The USWNT and Korea Republic will meet for another friendly on Sunday in Cary, North Carolina.