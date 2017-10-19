Jed York Says He Doesn't Believe Colin Kaepernick Is Being Blackballed

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL for collusion, but his former boss doesn't agree with this argument.

"I don't believe that there's base to the claim that (Colin Kaepernick) is being blackballed," San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York said, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

The former 49ers quarterback remains unemployed heading into Week 7 and has received little interest around the league.



Kaepernick opted out of his contract with San Francisco at the end of last season, but general manager John Lynch admitted the quarterback would have been cut anyway.

Coaches and officials have since praised his ability, including Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll who said Kaepernick is "a starter in this league," per Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Unfortunately, this hasn't led to any contract offers and not even a workout despite several notable injuries around the league creating openings. The 49ers went with veteran Brian Hoyer to start the season at quarterback, but he currently ranks 30th out of 32 qualified quarterbacks in Total QBR.

Although it might be difficult to for Kaepernick or his attorneys to prove collusion, the fact he remains out of the NFL despite a solid season in 2016 does raise red flags about the reason he's out of a job.

