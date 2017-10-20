USA vs. England: 2017 U17 World Cup Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Bikas Das/Associated Press

England take on the USA in the quarter-finals of the FIFA 2017 Under-17 World Cup in Goa, India, on Saturday.

Steve Cooper's side booked their spot in the last eight by beating Japan on penalties, with Crystal Palace midfielder Nya Kirby netting the decisive spot-kick in Kolkata.

The USA found it easier going in the round of 16, seeing off Paraguay 5-0, with Tim Weah grabbing a hat-trick.

The winner of Saturday's clash will face either Germany or Brazil in the semi-final.

Read on for the details of Saturday's match, followed by a preview and prediction.

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 3:30 p.m. BST, 10:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass, Telemundo, fuboTV (U.S)



Preview

England's youth teams have enjoyed a superb year, with the under-19 team winning the UEFA European Championship in July and the under-20s triumphing at the World Cup in South Korea in June.

The under-17 team were beaten in the final of the UEFA European Championship by Spain on penalties but will hope they can go one better in India.

Cooper's side eased through the group stages with three wins, and Jadon Sancho played a key role, as noted by Squawka:

However, the 17-year-old has now been recalled by club side Borussia Dortmund, and he was missed against Japan as England were held to a goalless draw, before prevailing 5-4 on penalties.

In his absence England may look again to Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster who can provide both goals and assists.

Football writer Jack Lusby also noted how Brewster has already made up for his missed penalty against Spain in the summer with a successful kick against Japan:

The U.S., meanwhile, are showing they have a bright future after the senior team failed to qualify for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The team have won three out of their four games in India and have impressed Goal's Ives Galarcep:

Weah, son of Liberian and AC Milan legend George, will be full of confidence after hitting a hat-trick last time out. He also scored the goal of the tournament, per Joe Prince-Wright at NBC Sports:

England go into the game having proved their resilience. They are yet to lose, have conceded just two goals and the shootout win over Japan may have given them the belief they need to go all the way.

The US are coming off the back of a strong result and will pose questions, but England have already proved their quality at the Euros, and that final defeat may spur them onto greater things in India.

Prediction: USA 1-2 England