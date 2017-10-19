Manchester United Transfer News: New Gareth Bale Hope Amid Real Regret Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly received new hope in their bid to bring Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale back to the Premier League following speculation his employers "wish they'd sold" the star this past summer.

The Daily Star's James Walters cited a report from Spanish outlet Diario Gol, which added Real president Florentino Perez is "keen to get rid" of the Welshman as his ongoing injury troubles continue to limit his on-field impact.

Bale has contributed three goals and recorded three assists in seven league and European appearances this term, but frustrations in Madrid are believed to be growing after injury has made him miss three games, per Transfermarkt.

Not only has Bale been absent, but his sidelining looks set to go on for some time. Manager Zinedine Zidane was quizzed on whether the forward would be fit for the return fixture against his old club Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League group stage on November 1, per the London Evening Standard's Tom Collomosse:

United have been fervently linked with a move for the former Tottenham talisman and would be one of the few clubs with the financial power to pull off such a manoeuvre.

It's said Perez regrets not selling Bale and making a move of his own to sign Kylian Mbappe, the AS Monaco starlet currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, who will join the club permanently for £166 million next summer, per BBC Sport.

When fit, Bale stands among the finest players in the world, a three-time Champions League winner and, despite injuries restricting his participation, still tied as Real's joint top scorer in La Liga this term with two goals.

Nevertheless, Rik Sharma of Catalan newspaper Sport recently mused Los Merengues would not notice too much if he weren't among their ranks, although the same couldn't be said for manager Jose Mourinho's United:

Perez also recently stirred the pot of speculation when he referenced Real midfielder Kaka. The Brazilian didn't live up to expectations in Madrid, and Perez referred to his post-injury downfall when speaking about Bale to Spanish outlet El Espanol (h/t ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan):

"Things happen with players that we do not expect. Kaka came as a phenomenon, a Ballon d'Or. But he went to a World Cup, was given an injection, and returned with his knee destroyed.

"He was never the same Kaka again. Bale had a very big operation last year, was out for four months, and as Zidane has said, when you are out for so long you need the same time again, or even a bit more, to get your fitness back. I believe this period will pass. Gareth is a bit down about it, but very motivated to come back. We will see the great Gareth again."

Such comments aren't to be treated lightly, said Corrigan, and could hint at the Real figurehead's inclination to sell Bale rather than persevere with a defective asset:

That may sound like music to the ears of some United fans, but Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness) recently reported the club is split; Mourinho allegedly "doesn't want the player," but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward does.

Los Merengues will want to recoup as much of the £89 million they invested to buy Bale in 2013 should they sell, and while the Spaniards might want to get rid, there's no guarantee Mourinho will be the one to offer a route back to England.