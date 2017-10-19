Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Juan Mata and Maroune Fellaini Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly set to hand Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini new contracts, while Ander Herrera and Phil Jones are also in line for new deals before the end of the year.

According to Daniel Cutts at The Sun, Jose Mourinho is keen to avoid any of his first-team stars leaving for free next summer.

Mata, Herrera and Fellaini are all out of contract next year but have been in negotiations "for a number of weeks over extensions and improved terms."

Mata's future at Old Trafford looked uncertain when Mourinho took over, as he was Chelsea manager when the Blues sold the midfielder to United in 2014.

However, the Spaniard has proven to be a key player for Mourinho's United, and his impact since arriving in English football is noted by Squawka:

Mata's creativity, vision and skill on the ball means he offers something different, and he also has the uncanny knack of scoring in important games, such as the 2016 FA Cup final.

Fellaini is another player who has defied expectations to become an important player for United, having scored four goals already this season in all competitions, per WhoScored.com.

The Belgian is currently sidelined due to injury, and his impact was missed in Saturday's goalless draw with Liverpool at Anfield, according to Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News:

Ander Herrera came in for Fellaini against the Reds and is usually the man for the big occasion, per football writer Liam Canning:

Jones, meanwhile, will be handed a new contract to reward his fine form this season.

The defender seems to have shrugged off the injuries that have plagued him over recent seasons to become a rock at the heart of the United defence.

The Red Devils have conceded just two Premier League goals this season, and Jones has started every game, per WhoScored.com.

The 25-year-old also impressed at Anfield, according to Luckhurst:

All four players have made important contributions this season, and with contracts expiring, it is little surprise United are eager for them to commit their futures to the club.

The club are also reportedly interested in Benfica teenager Umaro Embalo and scouted the youngster in the UEFA Youth League clash on Wednesday, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

According to Press Association Sport (h/t Callum Vurley at the Daily Express), Embalo was watched along with 17-year-old Joao Felix.

Embalo came on during the second half, while Felix started the game, which Benfica led 2-0 before the visitors came back to earn a draw.

The Press Association's Simon Peach has explained the club's interest in Felix:

Embalo is a pacy, exciting forward who can play as either a striker or a winger, although United are not the only big club interested in his services, per the report.

United are well-stocked for forwards currently with Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial all in form, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is nearing a return to fitness.

However, the club still appear to be keeping an eye on the brightest talents all around the continent, although it remains to be seen if they are preparing to make a move.