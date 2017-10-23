    Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman Accept Jinder Mahal's WWE Survivor Series Challenge

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, Brock Lesnar makes his entrance at Wrestlemania XXXI in Santa Clara, Calif. Lesnar, the former WWE and UFC heavyweight champion, was selected Monday, June 27, 2016, as the cover superstar for the WWE 2K17 video game that is set for an Oct. 11 release. (AP Photo/Don Feria, File)
    Don Feria/Associated Press

    On Monday's episode of Raw, Universal champion Brock Lesnar accepted WWE champion Jinder Mahal's challenge for a match at the Nov. 19 Survivor Series pay-per-view.

    WWE shared Paul Heyman's comments directed toward Mahal:

    Many praised Heyman for building hype for the event:

    Wrestling Inc looked ahead to the actual match:

    After vanquishing the likes of Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura, Mahal said recently on SmackDown that there is nobody left on the blue brand for him to defeat.

    That led the Modern Day Maharaja to throw down the gauntlet and call for arguably the most dominant Superstar in WWE history to step up to the plate.

    Lesnar last competed at No Mercy in September when he overcame perhaps his biggest challenge in recent memory by prevailing over Braun Strowman.

    The Beast Incarnate won the Universal Championship when he beat Goldberg at WrestleMania, and no challenger has been able to take it from him.

    In addition to Strowman, Lesnar has taken down the likes of Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns over the past few months.

    Lesnar has held the title for nearly seven months, while Mahal is in the midst of a five-month title reign in his own right.

    They have gotten to this point in very different ways, however. Lesnar has dominated his opponents and succeeded on his own accord, while the same can't be said for Mahal.

    The first WWE champion of Indian descent has taken every shortcut in the book, benefitting from the help of the Singh Brothers on multiple occasions and even a surprise return from The Great Khali to foil Orton in a Punjabi Prison match.

    Strength in numbers is quite possibly the best way to even the odds against a monster like Lesnar, and Mahal figures to employ that strategy.

    Many have tried that before against Lesnar and failed, though, which is why The Conqueror already looks to be a significant favorite in the upcoming champion vs. champion clash.

    After the brand split created the ability to make Raw vs. SmackDown matches at Survivor Series last year for the first time in a long time, WWE is looking to capitalize on that novelty.

    Lesnar vs. Mahal may not be a dream match in the traditional sense, but a bout that pits WWE's top two champions against each other creates intrigue for one of the biggest events on the pay-per-view calendar.

         

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already

    2. Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid

    3. Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers

    4. Snoop Dogg Surprises His Old High School Football Team with New Kicks 🔥🔥

    5. Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life

    6. Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP

    7. Will Anyone Catch the Astros or Dodgers in the Second Half?

    8. Watch Gold Medalist Allyson Felix Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year

    9. Beer Baths to Selfies: How Cavs and Dubs Celebrated Their Way Back to NBA Finals

    10. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: No One Has More at Stake Than Kevin Durant

    11. The Future of Baseball Is Bright in New York with Young Stars Conforto and Judge

    12. Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4

    13. Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals

    14. Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block

    15. Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4?

    16. Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers?

    17. Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already?

    18. Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards

    19. Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up

    20. Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C.

    Right Arrow Icon

    Related

      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

      Corey Jacobs
      via Wrestling News
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

      Kevin Wong
      via Bleacher Report