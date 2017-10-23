Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman Accept Jinder Mahal's WWE Survivor Series Challenge

Don Feria/Associated Press

On Monday's episode of Raw, Universal champion Brock Lesnar accepted WWE champion Jinder Mahal's challenge for a match at the Nov. 19 Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE shared Paul Heyman's comments directed toward Mahal:

Many praised Heyman for building hype for the event:

Wrestling Inc looked ahead to the actual match:

After vanquishing the likes of Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura, Mahal said recently on SmackDown that there is nobody left on the blue brand for him to defeat.

That led the Modern Day Maharaja to throw down the gauntlet and call for arguably the most dominant Superstar in WWE history to step up to the plate.

Lesnar last competed at No Mercy in September when he overcame perhaps his biggest challenge in recent memory by prevailing over Braun Strowman.

The Beast Incarnate won the Universal Championship when he beat Goldberg at WrestleMania, and no challenger has been able to take it from him.

In addition to Strowman, Lesnar has taken down the likes of Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns over the past few months.

Lesnar has held the title for nearly seven months, while Mahal is in the midst of a five-month title reign in his own right.

They have gotten to this point in very different ways, however. Lesnar has dominated his opponents and succeeded on his own accord, while the same can't be said for Mahal.

The first WWE champion of Indian descent has taken every shortcut in the book, benefitting from the help of the Singh Brothers on multiple occasions and even a surprise return from The Great Khali to foil Orton in a Punjabi Prison match.

Strength in numbers is quite possibly the best way to even the odds against a monster like Lesnar, and Mahal figures to employ that strategy.

Many have tried that before against Lesnar and failed, though, which is why The Conqueror already looks to be a significant favorite in the upcoming champion vs. champion clash.

After the brand split created the ability to make Raw vs. SmackDown matches at Survivor Series last year for the first time in a long time, WWE is looking to capitalize on that novelty.

Lesnar vs. Mahal may not be a dream match in the traditional sense, but a bout that pits WWE's top two champions against each other creates intrigue for one of the biggest events on the pay-per-view calendar.

