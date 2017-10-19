Arsenal Transfer News: Dortmund Respond to Marco Reus Transfer Rumours

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has dismissed speculation reported Arsenal transfer target Marco Reus will be leaving the club anytime soon.

The Germany international has been linked with a Premier League switch in the past, and speculation surfaced once again earlier this month. Transfer Market Web (h/t Daily Express' Jack Otway) reported that the Gunners had marked Reus as a possible replacement for Alexis Sanchez, citing a £35 million fee.

Pool/Getty Images

Reus also recently told GQ (h/t Goal's Joe Wright) he's thinking about leaving BVB next year, sparking a fresh round of rumours, but Zorc has now told Kicker (via Wright) he believes his career will play out at the Signal Iduna Park: "We see Marco with us in the long run."

The 28-year-old has long held the reputation as one of the world's most exciting attacking players, but a mountain of injuries has robbed Reus of plenty of playing time. He's yet to feature this season after suffering a knee injury in the DFB-Pokal final last season and isn't expected to return until 2018.

2016/17 was a campaign filled with ups and downs for Reus, who scored seven goals in 16 Bundesliga starts. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Dortmund have added enough attacking talent to deal with Reus' frequent spells on the sidelines and have flashed all of their potential going forward this season. The club could sell their longtime forward without many worries, giving the club plenty of leverage in potential contract talks.

Sports writer Lars Pollmann called on the team to take his salary demands into account on any potential new contract:

When healthy, Reus is an elite talent, but one has to take his frequent injuries into account when assessing the player. He can't be counted on to go through an entire season without suffering knocks, and the many issues have resulted in a loss of some of his athleticism.

Reus showed last year he has the vision and feel for the game to be effective around the box. Given his particular skill set, his best position moving forward may be that of an attacking midfielder, where he has to rely less on pace.

It's difficult to see Reus in any shirt other than that of BVB after years of loyal service to the club, but he may be in need of a fresh start. The choice will ultimately be up to the player himself―he may not have plenty of opportunities to move abroad left.