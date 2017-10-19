Chelsea Transfer News: Radja Nainggolan Discusses Blues Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Roma star Radja Nainggolan has once again committed his future to the Giallorossi amid ongoing rumours Chelsea maintain an interest in the Belgian.

The midfielder has been persistently linked with the Blues for some time now, and as shared by Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, manager Antonio Conte said he tried to sign Nainggolan in the past:

The former Cagliari star acknowledged the compliment and spoke highly of the Premier League after Wednesday's UEFA Champions League match between the two clubs, but he also emphasised his mind is on Roma.

Per James Cambridge of the Daily Express, after he was asked about the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge, he said:

"Yeah, good atmosphere.

"Thank you [to Conte] for the words, but at the end of the day we're playing against each other and I have to do my job.

"I think he's a really good coach because his results over the past few years speak for themselves.

"But in the end I have to do what I have to do, and that's playing for Roma and giving the maximum for Roma.

"Yeah, it's a good league with beautiful stadiums, good atmospheres in the stadiums, but at the moment my head is only here [Roma]."

Here's a look at the post-match interview:

The 29-year-old put in a good shift in Wednesday's match, a thriller that finished in a 3-3 draw. The Blues took a two-goal lead before conceding three straight and tying things up late.

Nainggolan has been one of Roma's key men since moving to the Italian capital in 2014. He has spent his entire professional career in Italy, moving to Piacenza in 2005.

A late bloomer, he has become one of Europe's most complete midfielders, standing out for both his defensive prowess and ability to distribute. His tenacious tackling and high energy always served him well as a defensive midfielder, but Roma have moved him further up the pitch and unlocked his full potential.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Nainggolan has expressed his love for Roma on plenty of occasions―he even told HLN NINA (h/t Vaishali Bhardwaj of the London Evening Standard) the Roman weather was a reason for turning down a move to England―and has an Italian family. He's not expected to leave the peninsula anytime soon.

His issues with the Belgian national team have led to renewed speculation, however. Red Devils manager Roberto Martinez has never hidden his fondness of the Premier League and continues to pass over Serie A stars like Nainggolan and Dennis Praet in favour of those who ply their trade in England.

A move to Chelsea could help from that perspective, although Nainggolan still seems more likely to stay put at this time.