Jose Mourinho Provides Injury Updates on Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Others

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho isn't sure whether the likes of Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini will be available for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Huddersfield Town.

Speaking after the club's 1-0 UEFA Champions League win over Benfica on Wednesday, the Special One addressed the fitness of Phil Jones and Rashford―who left the pitch with a knock―before moving on to the long-term absentees, per James Tuck of the club's official website:

"Phil Jones was on the bench because he felt that if we really needed him, he could [play]. So if he was at that stage today, on Saturday I think he will be in a condition to play. For Eric Bailly, I think it will be difficult.

"With Rashford, I thought it was cramp because he was running so much―I thought it was muscular fatigue. But no, he told me he felt something in his knee. It didn't look to me like a big thing but we don't know.

"Hopefully some of them [can return at Huddersfield] but I don't know. I don't know about Paul, I don't know about Fellaini."

Rashford scored the only goal on Wednesday with some help from Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar, who accidentally carried a free-kick from the forward across his own goal line.

Per Squawka Football, losing the 19-year-old would be a major setback:

The Red Devils have already been forced to cope with the absence of Pogba, who is working his way back to full health. Without the Frenchman, the midfield unit has lacked creativity at times, and things were no different against Benfica.

James Ducker of the Telegraph noted Pogba makes the team that much better:

Fellaini is enjoying his best season since moving to Old Trafford in 2013, and he too has been a big loss since he returned from international duty.

Jones wasn't needed in Portugal and could replace one of Victor Lindelof or Chris Smalling against Huddersfield. Both were solid against Benfica, but Lindelof still appears to be in the process of earning the manager's trust.

With an eye on the upcoming clash with Tottenham Hotspur on October 28, Mourinho may opt to be careful not to rush back his players.