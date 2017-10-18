Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Linked with Pietro Pellegri Amid Latest Rumours

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly joined the growing ranks of top European clubs interested in signing 16-year-old Genoa striker Pietro Pellegri.

According to Calciomercato, the Blues and Manchester United have joined Serie A clubs AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus in the race to sign the teenager, but Genoa president Enrico Preziosi will "not entertain any offers less than €40-45 million."



Additionally, says the report, Preziosi hopes a bidding war will drive Pellegri's price up, and Milan are looking to get ahead of the game by moving for him in the coming weeks.

The Italy under-17 international has caught the eye in Serie A this season, most notably when he netted twice against Lazio in September.

His agent, Giuseppe Riso, recently talked him up as boasting characteristics like a young Zlatan Ibrahimovic, per Squawka:

The young forward certainly boasts impressive finishing technique as well as power, while he is a physically imposing presence in the penalty area.

The Blues could do with a new forward option given that manager Antonio Conte does not seem to trust current back-up option Michy Batshuayi, per Sky Sports' Peter Smith.

Pellegri has had very little time yet to show how he can perform on a consistent basis.

But it is likely he would relish working under former Juventus and Italy manager Conte, while he would likely be happy to play a back-up role to Alvaro Morata at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will need to be certain of Pellegri's quality, though, if they are to splash out a sizeable sum for a player so young.