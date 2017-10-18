    Manchester United Transfer News: China Offer for Juan Mata Amid Latest Rumours

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2017

    Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Juan Mata celebrates scoring the team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 30, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    Juan Mata has reportedly been offered a £375,000-a-week deal after tax to move from Manchester United to the Chinese Super League.

    According to MailOnline, the Spanish playmaker turned the deal down and is eager to extend his current contract with the Red Devils.

    There is an option in Mata's existing contract with United—which expires at the end of the season—to further extend it by a year, and the Manchester outfit are expected to take it up, added MailOnline's report. 

    The former Chelsea man remains a key player for manager Jose Mourinho, and United will no doubt be delighted by Mata's show of commitment in turning down such a huge money offer to stay at Old Trafford.

    There is plenty of competition currently for the attacking positions at United with the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard all variously impressing this season.

    The 29-year-old Mata, though, has started six of United's eight Premier League games in 2017-18 and two out of three UEFA Champions League games so far, per WhoScored.com.

    His creativity and eye for goal make him a vital cog in the United machine while he boasts experience and composure not overly prevalent in a young United side. 

    Since joining Chelsea from Valencia in 2011, Mata has been a remarkably consistent Premier League performer, per Squawka:

    He does not turn 30 until next April and is still performing at a very high level.

    Mata is likely to remain a crucial player for United for the next few seasons at Old Trafford, and it seems clear he has no intention of leaving Manchester any time soon.  

    Related

      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      Man Utd Feel the Weight of Injuries vs. Benfica

      Muhammad Butt
      via Squawka Football News
      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      Mourinho Hopes Rashford's Knee Injury Isn't Serious

      louissealey1
      via Metro
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Neymar Rampant as PSG Ravage Anderlecht

      Goal
      via Goal
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Chelsea and Roma Split 3-3 Thriller

      Timothy Rapp
      via Timothy Rapp