Manchester United Transfer News: China Offer for Juan Mata Amid Latest Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Juan Mata has reportedly been offered a £375,000-a-week deal after tax to move from Manchester United to the Chinese Super League.

According to MailOnline, the Spanish playmaker turned the deal down and is eager to extend his current contract with the Red Devils.

There is an option in Mata's existing contract with United—which expires at the end of the season—to further extend it by a year, and the Manchester outfit are expected to take it up, added MailOnline's report.

The former Chelsea man remains a key player for manager Jose Mourinho, and United will no doubt be delighted by Mata's show of commitment in turning down such a huge money offer to stay at Old Trafford.

There is plenty of competition currently for the attacking positions at United with the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard all variously impressing this season.

The 29-year-old Mata, though, has started six of United's eight Premier League games in 2017-18 and two out of three UEFA Champions League games so far, per WhoScored.com.

His creativity and eye for goal make him a vital cog in the United machine while he boasts experience and composure not overly prevalent in a young United side.

Since joining Chelsea from Valencia in 2011, Mata has been a remarkably consistent Premier League performer, per Squawka:

He does not turn 30 until next April and is still performing at a very high level.

Mata is likely to remain a crucial player for United for the next few seasons at Old Trafford, and it seems clear he has no intention of leaving Manchester any time soon.