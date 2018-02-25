Logan Morrison Reportedly Signs Twins Contract After 2 Years with Rays

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Following a career year with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017, Logan Morrison has reportedly cashed in with a new contract from the Minnesota Twins

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported details of Morrison's deal. Morosi noted the contract is worth $6.5 million over one season. However, "escalators and [a] vesting option" could push the contract to $16.5 million over two years, per Morosi.

After looking like a journeyman for the first six years of his career with the Florida/Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners, Morrison came into his own with the Rays.

The 30-year-old set career highs with 149 games played, .516 slugging percentage, 38 home runs, 85 RBI, 81 walks and 126 hits for the Rays last season. He was a bargain for the team, signing a $2.5 million deal in last February after generating little interest as a free agent.

A former 22nd-round pick by the Marlins in 2005, Morrison told David Laurila of FanGraphs in April some of his career struggles had to do with both being called up to the big leagues at a young age and being injured frequently:

“I was 22 years old when I got called up. I didn’t know [crap] about anything I was doing. I thought I did. I thought I had it all figured out, and I actually did pretty well that first half-season. I carried it over into the next year, too, but then I got hurt and got off the tracks a little bit. Then I got hurt again. I had to have another surgery on the same leg."

Last season marked the second time in eight seasons Morrison has played at least 140 games and the fourth time he's reached 100 games.

Because of Morrison's long injury history, the Twins will have to carefully manage how he's used in order to maximize his potential without putting him at greater risk of spending time on the disabled list.

There's also the potential of Morrison regressing after his career year. He had never hit more than 23 home runs in a season before 2017, so expecting him to replicate that breakout showing is a significant risk for the Twins.

However, given the glut of first baseman who were free agents this winter, including Eric Hosmer and Carlos Santana, Morrison is a terrific alternative who isn't going to cost as much in years or total dollars as they did.

At his best, Morrison will be a middle-of-the-order run producer with huge power that will dramatically elevate Minnesota's lineup as it tries to make a playoff push in 2018.