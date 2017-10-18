    AT&T Stadium in Dallas Reportedly Chosen as 2018 NFL Draft Host Site

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2017

    A AT&T Stadium sign is seen over fans sitting in an end zone watching the Los Angeles Rams play the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    AT&T Stadium in Dallas has reportedly been selected to host the 2018 NFL draft, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday.

    Rapoport believes Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will pull out all the stops to make the draft in Dallas a memorable one:

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

