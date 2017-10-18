AT&T Stadium in Dallas Reportedly Chosen as 2018 NFL Draft Host Site

AT&T Stadium in Dallas Reportedly Chosen as 2018 NFL Draft Host SiteOctober 18, 2017
AT&T Stadium in Dallas has reportedly been selected to host the 2018 NFL draft, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Rapoport believes Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will pull out all the stops to make the draft in Dallas a memorable one:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
As massive and expansive a fan experience as Philadelphia is, having the 2018 Draft at AT&T Stadium may be bigger, with Jerry Jones as host2017-10-18 15:44:18
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
