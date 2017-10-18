AT&T Stadium in Dallas Reportedly Chosen as 2018 NFL Draft Host Site

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

AT&T Stadium in Dallas has reportedly been selected to host the 2018 NFL draft, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Rapoport believes Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will pull out all the stops to make the draft in Dallas a memorable one:

