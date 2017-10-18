Dana White Calls Jon Jones the Biggest Waste of Talent in All of Sports

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

UFC president Dana White said this week that former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is the biggest waste of talent in the history of sports.

On Tuesday, Jim Edwards of MMAUno passed along White's response on the TSN MMA Show when asked about Jones' inability to fully capitalize on his physical talent due to various issues.

"Ever...ever, in all of sports," he said of Jones. "The guy is so talented and gifted...who knows what he would be doing now if he hadn't ever got in trouble. He could possibly be the heavyweight champion and have the defense record that couldn't be broken. The list goes on and on of what could've been with Jon Jones."

The 30-year-old New York native has a long history of problems outside of the Octagon, which have overshadowed his incredible success inside it. He owns a career 22-1 record with one no-contest during an MMA career dating back to 2008.

Most recently, his knockout victory over rival Daniel Cormier in July was overturned after a failed performance-enhancing drug test for turinabol, an anabolic steroid.

White told the TSN MMA Show he wasn't concerning himself with the length of Jones' suspension or the fighter's future in the UFC right now.

"Whatever happens, happens," White said. "Believe me, I'm not mentally or emotionally invested in that anymore."

The frank comments showcase Jones' faded star within the top MMA promotion. He's one of the greatest fighters in history and among its top draws when at the top of his game, but the latest setback has clearly had a major impact on White's view of Bones.