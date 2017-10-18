Real Madrid Transfer News: Keylor Navas on Kepa Arrizabalaga, Latest Rumours

fotopress/Getty Images

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has insisted he is not worried by reports linking the club with a move for Athletic Bilbao stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Navas has cemented his spot as the starting goalkeeper at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent years and has been an important component in the team's success. However, Madrid continue to be linked with alternatives; Carlos Carpio of Marca wrote of their interest in Kepa a month ago.

Speaking after a brilliant performance against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League, Navas said he's not bothered by the rumours.

"This is nothing new for me," he said, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC. "Those who really love me, are with me always, are the ones who are important for me. I am many years here listening to the same thing. So I do not worry about it. As long as I am here I will fight for my place."

Los Blancos drew with Spurs 1-1 on Tuesday, with Navas pulling off a brilliant save to keep out an effort from Harry Kane. Lucas Navarrete of Managing Madrid was full of praise for the Costa Rica international:

Of all the players in the Madrid squad, Navas is arguably the least illustrious name, and as a result, there will always be talk about potential replacements coming in.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

According to Carpio's report, Real will turn their attention from Manchester United star David De Gea to Kepa, who is one of the best young goalkeepers in Spanish football. The 23-year-old is said to have a €10 million (£9 million) release clause in his contract.

As noted by OptaJose, the Spain under-21 international was a key part of the Basque side's solid start to the season:

There shouldn't be any major urgency on the part of Madrid to replace Navas, though, as he continually made vital contributions to this side. The Costa Rican has been the last line of defence for Real in two Champions League wins and a La Liga success.

Fresh Gareth Bale Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness), Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward are in disagreement as to whether they should pursue Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

In the report, it's suggested Mourinho isn't keen on signing the Welshman, whereas Woodward believes a deal can be done.

It's added that Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to move Bale on due to a succession of injury issues and reinvest the money received from his sale into other areas of the squad.

The forward has been a major hit since joining Los Blancos in 2013, winning the Champions League on three occasions. As noted by Corrigan, since Zinedine Zidane stepped in as manager, Bale has been one of the most prolific players in the squad:

Now 28, if a big offer for Bale did come in from a Premier League club, there would be a temptation to take it. In the final stages of last season, Madrid excelled without their injured No. 11, with Marco Asensio and Isco adding a different dynamic to the team.

Still, when he's at full pelt, there aren't many more devastating footballers in the world than Bale, as he's blisteringly quick and technically outstanding. Madrid will remain hopeful he can put the recurrent fitness issues behind him and fire the team to more success this season.