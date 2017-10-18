    Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Paco Alcacer, Lincoln Correa

    Christopher Simpson
October 18, 2017

    VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - AUGUST 26: Paco Alcacer of FC Barcelona reacts during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona at Estadio de Mendizorroza on August 26, 2017 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer has reportedly attracted interest from Southampton, Lille OSC and Celta Vigo.

    According to Sport, the Spaniard wants to make his career at the Camp Nou a success, but several clubs are hoping to capitalise on his lack of game time in January.

    Celta have made contact with the Blaugrana regarding a deal, while Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino has urged his employers to open talks with the Catalan giants.

    Alcacer was brought in from Valencia as another option up front, but he started just 12 games and only mustered eight goals last season, albeit one was in the Copa del Rey final.

    Tom Coast of Sport Witness was excited at the start of the season when it appeared the forward would be handed a more substantial chance:

    It did not pan out that way, however, per Robbie Dunne of AS:

    Things did not improve in September either, as noted by Spanish football writer Rik Sharma:

    Indeed, Alcacer has been restricted to just three appearances at a total of 122 minutes.

    The 24-year-old had shown real promise with Los Che prior to his move, having contributed 43 goals and 17 assists in his last three seasons there, but thus far it has not worked out for him in Barcelona.

    A move away could reignite his career while he's still young, so any offers would be worth considering in January if his situation does not improve in the meantime.

    Brazil´s Lincoln Correa (R) vies for the ball with Colombia´s Andres Balanta (L) during their South American U-17 football tournament match in Rancagua, some 90 km south of Santiago de Chile on March 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Martin BERNETTI (Photo
    MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Barcelona are set to go head-to-head with Real Madrid for the signature of Flamengo starlet Lincoln Correa, according to Sport.

    The 16-year-old centre-forward is currently taking part in the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup and has impressed with three goals, and he also netted five times in the South American U-17 Football Championship earlier this year.

    Unfortunately for Barcelona, Lincoln is a team-mate of Vinicius Jr., who will be joining Madrid for €45 million.

    Because of the cordial relationship between the two clubs, Los Blancos are believed by those in Brazil to have a head start on Barcelona in the race to sign him.

