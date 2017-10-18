Win or Lose, Financial Experts Reveal Why Manchester United Are a Good Bet

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Investors should buy stock in Manchester United regardless of their on-field success this season, according to financial experts Collins Sarri Statham.

Per the Mirror's Joe Mewis, the investment firm has issued a report in which it said a failure to win silverware at Old Trafford this season would only have a "marginal revenue impact" because of the strength of their position.

United have "the best revenue diversity" in Europe, as they have built a variety of income sources over the last 15 years that ensure they are not completely reliant on gate receipts and merchandising.

Indeed, matchday earnings now account for just 19.2 per cent of their overall revenue, having previously been much more central to their income, while broadcast revenues make up 33.4 per cent, having risen since they qualified for the UEFA Champions League by winning the UEFA Europa League.

The remainder—almost half of their revenue—comes from commercial sources including merchandise, sponsorship deals, retailing and mobile content.

United's sponsorship deals are manifold, with 12 new agreements struck in 2016 to take the number of global sponsors to more than 70, while their Adidas kit deal alone nets £75 million annually, as much as Real Madrid and Arsenal receive from their respective deals combined.

The Red Devils recently released the healthy state of their finances, per Rob Harris of the Associated Press:

Earlier in the year, Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol reported Brexit has had a negative impact on the club's debt:

However, such is the strength of the position, "their net debt is now trending down."

Collins Sarri Statham's report (h/t Mewis) added the club also saved £31 million by offloading Wayne Rooney to Everton two years before the end of his deal, despite giving the forward a "golden handshake" of £10 million upon his departure.

Given the diminishing returns Rooney has offered in recent years—he scored just five Premier League goals last season and eight in the previous campaign—moving him on was a sound decision.

It's clear United are a well-run outfit from a financial perspective, and their superiority to their rivals is made all the more impressive by the fact they've not won a league title since 2013 or been a force in Europe in that time, other than their Europa League win in May.

The Red Devils face fierce competition on both fronts this year, but if they continue to invest well in the team it's only a matter of time until further success follows on the pitch.