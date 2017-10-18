Barcelona Reportedly Scout Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, Davinson Sanchez

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez reportedly attended Tuesday's UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid to run the rule over Christian Eriksen and Davinson Sanchez.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, the Blaugrana have an interest in the duo, as well as midfielder Dele Alli, who missed the contest due to suspension. Spurs battled to a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Per the report, Eriksen is seen as an alternative to Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho should the Brazilian not become available. Sport even reported some outlets claim negotiations have started already.

As shared by Squawka Football, the Denmark international has been fantastic so far this year:

Eriksen has been with Spurs since 2013, when he joined from Ajax, and has been the team's top playmaker ever since. He stands out for both his scoring potential and passing, and he is also a dead-ball specialist.

Sanchez only arrived in north London in the summer after a one-year spell with Ajax, but the Colombian has impressed in his short time with Spurs. He played the full 90 minutes at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and more than held his own against Los Blancos.

Spurs fans, including Spurs In The Blood, were impressed:

Miguel Delaney of The Independent linked Eriksen with the Catalans during the summer, when the Blaugrana were unsuccessful in their chase for Coutinho.

The Dane appears ready for a top club after several years in north London, but he is vital to the Tottenham project, and Spurs have steadily grown as a team with him orchestrating things in midfield.

Sanchez seems unlikely to move anytime soon, given he has only just joined the club.