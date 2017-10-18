Kevin De Bruyne Compares David Silva, Fernandinho Spat to Argument with His Wife

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has played down the incident that took place between himself and team-mates David Silva and Fernandinho just before half-time in the 2-1 UEFA Champions League win over Napoli on Tuesday.

As reported by The Sun's Andrew Richardson, the Belgian tried to confront the fourth official, and when Silva and Fernandinho attempted to calm him down, he pushed them away and repeatedly shouted "Let me talk!" He was booked in the process.

The exchange made plenty of headlines in Belgium and was also picked up by British outlets. The former Chelsea man admitted to losing himself for a moment but played down the severity of the incident by suggesting he has similar arguments with his wife.

Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws shared some of his comments:

The minor incident was a blip in an otherwise excellent match for De Bruyne, who provided yet another assist in the win. Per Squawka Football, it's been quite the run for the 26-year-old:

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored the goals for the Sky Blues, while Amadou Diawara grabbed Napoli's only goal from the penalty spot after Dries Mertens had a spot-kick saved in the first half.