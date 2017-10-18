    Real Madrid Star Marcelo Responds to Tax Fraud Claims

    Gianni Verschueren
October 18, 2017

    Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU (Photo credit should read PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images)
    PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

    Real Madrid full-back Marcelo has responded to claims of tax fraud, telling reporters he's hopeful of a swift resolution.

    As reported by the BBC, Spanish tax authorities have accused the defender of £436,000 worth of fraud, relating to his image rights.

    The Brazil international spoke to reporters after Tuesday's UEFA Champions League draw with Tottenham Hotspur, although he didn't reveal too many details, per Marca: "My lawyers are looking into the matter. I hope they will find a resolution and that the matter will be sorted as soon as possible."

    MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 17: Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur and Marcelo of Real Madrid battle for possession during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 17, 2017 in Mad
    Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

    As reported by the BBC, La Liga has had significant problems relating to tax fraud of late. Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano are just a couple of the figures who have had run-ins with the authorities.

    Marcelo's case reportedly dates back to 2013, when he allegedly used "foreign firms to handle the earnings of his image rights."

    Both Messi and Mascherano were convicted and handed suspended jail sentences in their cases. As explained by ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden, tax-related sentences under two years long are served under probation. The accusations against Messi also revolved around income from image rights.

