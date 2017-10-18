Jurgen Klopp Happy to Write a Piece of History at Liverpool After 7-0 UCL Win

Darko Bandic/Associated Press

Jurgen Klopp has said he is happy to enter the history books at Liverpool following their 7-0 win over Maribor in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The win marked another impressive milestone for the Reds on the European stage:

Per BBC Sport's Michael Emons, Liverpool manager Klopp said:

"I was told about the record after the game and I didn't know.

"The wonderful history of this club can feel like a backpack at times so it is nice to write our own good piece of the history.

"It will be difficult to beat that record. It is quite rare to win 7-0, but it showed we did unbelievably well."

The Reds put the Slovenian team to the sword to become the first English side to win there in UEFA's premier competition.

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring after just three minutes, and Philippe Coutinho soon doubled the lead with a fine first-time finish.

Mohamed Salah then bagged a brace before Firmino scored his second, with goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold completing the rout.

Liverpool writers Jack Lusby and Joel Rabinowitz were pleased with the performance and are looking for the Reds to build on it:

Klopp is hoping for the same, given it was just the Reds' second win in all competitions since August.

Per Sky Sports, he said: "The boys deserved that. The only problem recently was how to explain why we didn't win. That has been the most difficult thing about our recent games. When you don't score it is a challenge to stay confident, but we will try to use this result now."

Bleacher Report's Karl Matchett wants a repeat performance at the weekend:

However, as Klopp noted, that's not likely to happen: "The next game is Tottenham [Hotspur], so it's pretty likely it will not be a similar result. We have five days to recover and prepare, and we are looking forward to it."

Spurs will prove a much stiffer challenge, and penetrating a defence that has shipped just five Premier League goals this season will be difficult.

Nevertheless, it can only stand Liverpool in good stead to have rediscovered their scoring touch in such spectacular fashion after weeks of struggling to finish their chances.