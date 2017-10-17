    Cavaliers Decide Not to Run Kyrie Irving Tribute Video vs. Celtics

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics looks on while playing the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on October 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly opted against running a previously scheduled tribute video for Kyrie Irving during Tuesday night's season opener against the Boston Celtics.

    According to The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, the Cavaliers said the video was "a floating moment" and that the "moment never presented itself."

    Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon first relayed word Monday the Cavaliers planned to honor Irving in his first trip back to Quicken Loans Arena after he was shipped to the Celtics in August.

    Citing a source, Vardon reported the video was described as a "thank you" that was "intended to show appreciation for all he accomplished in six seasons here." However, Vardon did note the team didn't peg a specific break in the action to show the tribute.

    On Tuesday, Vardon added "several inside the Cleveland locker room were upset Monday upon hearing that a video was planned."

    Prior to tipoff, Irving was met with hearty boos from the Wine and Gold faithful:

    The Cavaliers' other two games against the Celtics this season will be played at TD Garden.

