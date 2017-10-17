Cavaliers Decide Not to Run Kyrie Irving Tribute Video vs. Celtics

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly opted against running a previously scheduled tribute video for Kyrie Irving during Tuesday night's season opener against the Boston Celtics.

According to The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, the Cavaliers said the video was "a floating moment" and that the "moment never presented itself."

Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon first relayed word Monday the Cavaliers planned to honor Irving in his first trip back to Quicken Loans Arena after he was shipped to the Celtics in August.

Citing a source, Vardon reported the video was described as a "thank you" that was "intended to show appreciation for all he accomplished in six seasons here." However, Vardon did note the team didn't peg a specific break in the action to show the tribute.

On Tuesday, Vardon added "several inside the Cleveland locker room were upset Monday upon hearing that a video was planned."

Prior to tipoff, Irving was met with hearty boos from the Wine and Gold faithful:

The Cavaliers' other two games against the Celtics this season will be played at TD Garden.