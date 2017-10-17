Jinder Mahal Issues Challenge to Brock Lesnar for WWE Survivor Series 2017 Match

WWE.com

Survivor Series appears to be heading for a clash of the champions.

WWE champion Jinder Mahal issued a challenge to Universal champion Brock Lesnar on Tuesday night's SmackDown Live program:

Assuming Lesnar accepts, this match creates an interesting booking scenario for WWE. Mahal's entire title reign has consisted of him utilizing the Singh brothers to his advantage, waiting for a distraction, hitting his finisher and getting the pin.

There is no legitimate one-on-one matchup to be had here between the two. Lesnar's a wrecking ball who just went over clean on Braun Strowman in his last notable WWE appearance. WWE champion or not, Mahal is nowhere in Strowman's stratosphere in anything pro wrestling related.

Odds are they're going to set up a match where Lesnar has to battle through a revolving door of Singh brothers, likely with some cool suplex spots. That's really the only way of justifying this matchup other than to give both of them something to do before their next title feuds.