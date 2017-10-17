Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ashley Young, James Wilson

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Ashley Young says his future is at Manchester United, while striker James Wilson has hinted he could be open to a loan move during the January transfer window.

By contrast, Young played down the idea he would be open to moving away, per Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News: "I have been playing games and that is what the focus is on - playing well and doing well for the team. If any offers come then the club will come and speak to me."

Young is understandably happy to be playing again, but reports emerged back in January he had asked manager Jose Mourinho to let him leave Old Trafford on loan, per Simon Jones of the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Premier League side Stoke City were reportedly keen in the summer, according to The Sun's Warren Haughton.

Those links were prevalent when Young was hardly featuring in United's starting XI.

However, the 32-year-old has recently returned to being a key figure for the Red Devils. Young has slotted in at left-back, a problem position in Mourinho's squad.

In fact, Mourinho recently gave the converted winger a show of faith by saying he never considered selling the former Aston Villa and Watford star, per Stuart Mathieson of the Manchester Evening News: "(There were) suggestions, but not from me. I always thought that he was not to leave, he wants to stay."

Young has responded well to Mourinho's vote of confidence. The veteran has registered an assist both in Premier League and UEFA Champions League action, per WhoScored.com.

More importantly, Young has managed to stabilise a suspect position. Mourinho has tried a carousel of players at left-back, but none of Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian nor Daley Blind have ever fully convinced.

Young is still a highly useful figure for United this season, so his willingness to stay is excellent news for Mourinho.

However, the United boss will likely be content to let striker Wilson move on. The player himself has admitted he could leave on loan during the winter window.

Wilson was speaking to MUTV (h/t Metro's Simon Rice):

"Obviously, the summer transfer window has gone and there was a lot of interest. But the staff all came to an agreement that I would stay until January to build on what I’ve already worked for. So I think it’s certainly a possibility. We’ll just have to talk and have a few conversations with the manager and certain people around here. I’m not ruling it out but we’ll come to an agreement over what needs to be done."

While there is no doubt Wilson is a talent, his chances of getting into the United first team are slim at best. Not only can Mourinho call on prolific summer signing Romelu Lukaku to lead the attacking line. Wide forwards Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are also both capable of playing through the middle.

The Reds also re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is recovering from a knee injury and is expected to be available for the second half of the season. Ibrahimovic was United's top scorer last season and will surely play a key role when he returns.

Meanwhile, Young is already playing a key role, something likely to continue for the rest of the campaign.