    Liverpool Coast to 7-0 Win vs. Maribor in Champions League Match

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2017

    Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (C up)jumps over Maribor's Slovenian defender Marko Suler (C down) during the UEFA Champions League group E football match between NK Maribor and Liverpool at the Ljudski vrt Stadium, in Maribor, on October 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jure Makovec (Photo credit should read JURE MAKOVEC/AFP/Getty Images)
    JURE MAKOVEC/Getty Images

    Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho all scored as Liverpool romped to an historic 7-0 win away to Maribor in Group E of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

    Liverpool scored four in the first half, including three in the first 19 minutes, as Firmino and Coutinho opened the scoring, before Salah netted twice. Firmino got his second after the break, while substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold wrapped up the scoring late on.

    Liverpool have now moved level on points with Spartak Moscow at the top of the group.

    Liverpool's familiar high-pressing approach paid dividends in the third minute when Salah robbed his marker and teed up Firmino in the box, who deftly flicked the ball into an open net.

    Firmino got Liverpool's goal rush started.
    Firmino got Liverpool's goal rush started.JURE MAKOVEC/Getty Images

    Firmino and Salah were heavily involved in creating the away side's second goal. The former released Salah from central midfield and the Egyptian winger stretched the flank before crossing for Coutinho to turn in on the run.

    Liverpool were three up inside 20 minutes. Again, pressing high up the pitch reaped rewards when Salah again pinched possession up top before charging into the box and slotting the ball in.

    Salah was in rampant mood and wrapped up his brace six minutes before the break when he beat Firmino to James Milner's astute cross. The goal meant Egypt international Salah had set a new personal best scoring run in European competition, per B/R Football:

    A fourth goal in the opening half also made club history for the Reds, according to ESPN FC:

    Firmino bagged his brace eight minutes into the second half when he glanced a header beyond 39-year-old Maribor goalkeeper Jasmin Handanovic from an expertly whipped Coutinho free-kick.

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp knew the game was out of sight and responded by subbing Salah for Oxlade-Chamberlain. The former Arsenal winger blasted a volley high and over as the visitors still went hunting for more goals.

    Squawka Football detailed how effectively Salah had attacked the Maribor defence:

    Oxlade-Chamberlain went close again inside the final 15 minutes, but Handanovic palmed his low drive around the post. The attacking midfielder finally got his first goal as a Liverpool player when he finished coolly after being played in by fellow sub Daniel Sturridge.

    It meant Liverpool had broken a club record in Europe, per Dominic King of the Daily Mail:

    There was still time for Trent Alexander-Arnold to lash in a seventh, albeit with the aid of a big deflection. The final strike put an appropriate seal on an historic night for a Liverpool side finally looking the part in Group E after drawing their opening two matches.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      RB Leipzig See Off Porto in 3-2 Win

      Kit Holden for MailOnline
      via Mail Online
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Shakhtar Down Feyenoord 2-1

      Goal
      via Goal
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Monaco Bottom of Group G After Besiktas Loss

      FourFourTwo
      via FourFourTwo
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Sevilla Battered in Moscow

      MARCA in English
      via MARCA in English