Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Rafinha and Jose Arnaiz

Rafinha doesn't want to leave Barcelona, according to his father, despite reports linking the gifted Brazilian midfielder with a move away from the Camp Nou.

Mazinho recently told Spanish source Radio Marca (h/t FourFourTwo) how his son has not spoken with other clubs about a transfer: "We haven't talked to anyone because, with an injured player, it's difficult to negotiate anything with other clubs. Besides, we have no interest (in a move) either. We have a contract with Barca."



Rafinha is currently recovering from two recent knee surgeries, but Mazinho has made it clear his son's future is at Barcelona. Specifically, Mazinho sees Rafinha having no problem getting into the current Barca side once he's fit:

"Rafinha's fine, he's recovering, carrying out his work and he'll be back soon. I've had a perfect relationship with Barca since 2005 and I have no complaints. I don't think Rafinha has any problems with the coach (Ernesto Valverde) or his system because he's a player that can adapt to any position."

Versatility is a key trait in Rafinha's game. The precocious 24-year-old can play multiple positions in midfield, both centrally and out wide. He can operate on either flank or as a No. 10.

It's little wonder the technically adept South American schemer has attracted so much interest. Premier League side Arsenal have been most frequently linked with Rafinha.

The Gunners were even said to have been given the chance to sign the midfielder back in July, per Sky Sports News. Barca were said to be open to bids in excess of €30 million.

More recently, SuperDeporte (h/t Liam Spence of the Daily Express) reported Rafinha wants to leave the Camp Nou during the January transfer window, with Arsenal viewing the player as a possible replacement for contract rebel Mesut Ozil.

However, the Gunners aren't the only ones who have shown an interest in Rafinha. In August, Italian source Calciomercato.it (h/t TalkSport.com) named Serie A giants AC Milan as being in "pole position" to sign the Brazilian.

SuperDeporte (h/t Football-Italia.net, via Spence) recently reported the Rossoneri are seeking a loan arrangement with an option to buy but are aware of interest from Arsenal.

Rafinha's versatility makes him a useful squad member for Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde. Yet if the Bluagrana can generate a bidding war, they should be able to land a hefty fee for a player who has struggled for fitness recently.

One other fringe player turning heads is Jose Arnaiz. In fact, the 22-year-old is said to be emerging as a target for Barca's bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Los Blancos skipper Sergio Ramos is reportedly pushing for his club to sign Arnaiz, according to Diario Gol (h/t Callum Vurley of the Daily Star). The reports revealed how "the player's agent is Rene Ramos, Sergio's brother."

Ramos' familial influence isn't the only factor in Real's favour regarding any potential deal, per Vurley: "Real chief Florentino Perez is said to be interested, as it gives another chance to strike at their league rivals. Perez has two tricks up his sleeve, the first being that his release clause stands at £17.8m (€20m) for the next three years before it doubles."

It would be strange to think Barca would let an exciting young talent join their fiercest rival. Arnaiz hasn't made Valverde's first team yet, but the tricky winger has still been earning rave reviews.

Arnaiz was even compared to senior star Lionel Messi in a recent report from Sport English. The same report also detailed how Valverde is an admirer of Arnaiz's talents and has been weighing up giving him a senior debut.

It's more likely Ramos' influence will count for little with a bright young player Barca would be wise to keep. Building on a foundation of youth has been the key to the Blaugrana's success during the last two decades.

Developing the potential of Arnaiz would continue this vital process. Similar concerns may not count with Rafinha, though, not if the club receives a handsome offer for a player in demand.