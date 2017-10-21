Leonard Fournette Reportedly Not Expected to Play vs. Colts Due to Ankle Injury

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is reportedly not expected to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts because of an ankle injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Assuming he sits out, Fournette will be able to rest until Nov. 5 since the Jaguars have a bye in Week 8.

The Jaguars selected Fournette with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and the rookie has more than justified the investment.

Through six games, Fournette has run for 596 yards and six touchdowns on 130 carries. He also ranks fourth among qualified running backs in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), according to Football Outsiders.

Fournette arrived in the NFL with some concerns about his durability, though, and those fears were borne out when he suffered a sprained ankle in Jacksonville's 27-17 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.

On its own, the injury wasn't particularly serious, but it was the same issue that limited him to seven games in his final season at LSU.

Although Chris Ivory isn't an elite NFL running back, he's at least a proven commodity in his eighth year in the league. Ivory is a solid stopgap option in the backfield until Fournette is healthy enough to return to the field.