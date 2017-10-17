Joel Embiid Calls 76ers Minutes Restriction 'F--king Bulls--t'

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is not pleased with his minutes restriction to start the season, calling it "f--king bulls--t," according to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com.

Per Neubeck: "Embiid has said he trusts the doctors and knows they have long term in mind. But clear he wants and feels he can play more."

Embiid added he believes he will play 16 minutes in the team's opening game Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, per Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"It's frustrating, but once again, you've got to trust the process," he said, according to Camerato.

On Monday, head coach Brett Brown confirmed that Embiid—who played in just two preseason games—would be on a minutes restriction to start the season.

"I don't really know if there's a solid number," he told reporters about the restriction. "If you were to choose a number, it would be somewhere like in the teens."

Brown added that his hope for Embiid was that he would be playing 32 minutes a game by January. But Embiid made it clear Monday he wasn't thrilled with the idea of a minutes restriction.

"I got a voice," he said. "They got to listen to me. ... If I feel great and my body feels great and my knee is fine, I should play 30 minutes or more. I definitely have my opinion on that. They are going to hear me. We are going to discuss it."

It's a tricky situation for Philadelphia. Embiid has played in just 31 career games and saw his 2016-17 season ended by a torn meniscus. When he played, he was superb, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game. That prompted the Sixers to ink him to a five-year, $148 million contract extension this summer.

Given that monster contract, it isn't surprising the Sixers are being cautious with their franchise player to start the season. Likewise, given his talent and impact on the court, it's hardly a shock Embiid isn't thrilled with the idea of playing only 16 minutes a game to start the year.

