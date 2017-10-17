Manchester United Transfer News: Aaron Martin Scouted in Latest Rumours

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly scouting Espanyol left-back Aaron Martin.

According to ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, the Red Devils watched Martin in Espanyol's 0-0 draw with Levante on Friday and "the club have asked to be kept informed of any developments regarding his future."

What's more, despite the Spaniard penning a five-year deal last January, sources report there is a "growing acceptance" at the club that he may be snapped up next summer or perhaps even this winter.

According to football journalist Rafael Hernandez, United could face competition from their local rivals for his signature:

However, to sign the 20-year-old, it appears the clubs will need to be willing to meet his €40 million release clause.

The Red Devils haven't had a steady presence at left-back since Patrice Evra left in 2014. Football writer Liam Canning hailed their need for a player in that position:

Luke Shaw should have been their long-term replacement for the Frenchman, but he has struggled for form and fitness since his arrival at Old Trafford.

United have otherwise relied on Matteo Darmian, converted winger Ashley Young or utility man Daley Blind.

Darmian was selected to face Liverpool on Saturday, and as former United star Rio Ferdinand and football journalist Tom Williams noted, he did not have a particularly inspiring afternoon:

City could also use a new left-back in January as they will be without their only senior player in that position, Benjamin Mendy, for much of the season.

Midfielder Fabian Delph has provided cover there in recent weeks and done surprisingly well, but he's hardly a long-term solution to the lack of options.

Talented youngster Martin could make a strong acquisition for either side, though it appears the Premier League duo will need to be prepared to pay a premium to recruit him.