Laurent Blanc Reportedly Considered as Bruce Arena Replacement for USMNT

The USA are reportedly considering former France and Paris Saint-Germain manager Laurent Blanc as their next coach after Bruce Arena resigned following his failure to guide the team to FIFA World Cup qualification.

Blanc has not taken up a position since his departure from PSG last year, where he won three Ligue 1 titles and two Coupes de France in three years. He also won three Coupes de la Ligue in that time, having previously won the competition and Ligue 1 with Bordeaux back in 2009.

With France, he guided them to the 2012 UEFA European Championship, where his side exited at the quarter-final stage at the hands of eventual winners Spain.

The USMNT may never have been contenders at a World Cup, but the team nevertheless failed to live up to its pedigree in failing to qualify:

The USA are a team with enormous potential, not least of all thanks to the likes of Christian Pulisic, but rebuilding the squad after such a disappointment will be no easy task.

Arena's replacement will have a significant role to play in that overhaul, and it will be a long road to the next World Cup in five years' time.

As such, Johnson believes Blanc would not be the right choice:

Snapping up a manager of his calibre would be an impressive coup for the USA, particularly given their current position, but it's imperative they appoint a manager who is aware of what they need to get back on track and prepared to dedicate the time to doing that.