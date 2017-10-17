Barcelona Reportedly Eye Max Meyer, Julian Brandt If Philippe Coutinho Bid Fails

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona will reportedly look to the Bundesliga if they fail to sign Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho next year, with Max Meyer and Julian Brandt said to be viewed as alternatives.

Catalan newspaper Sport (h/t Bruce Archer of the Daily Express) reported Schalke starlet Meyer and Bayer Leverkusen forward Brandt are among Barca's secondary options if they fail with a future bid for Coutinho.

The Blaugrana made little effort to hide their approach for Liverpool's magician after Neymar was sold to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record £200 million in the summer, and it's believed they'll revive their interest in 2018.

Speculation linking Coutinho with a move to the Camp Nou raged throughout the summer transfer window, but AFP's Kieran Canning noted the playmaker is back to displaying top form at Anfield—whatever his motivation may be:

Schalke's Meyer could be seen as the more like-for-like alternative to Coutinho, as he's an attacking midfielder more accustomed to playing behind the front line, although he can also function out wide.

What's more, the Germany international could make for superb business for any club able to pick him up in 2018, either for a cut-price fee this winter or for free in the summer, when his contract expires.

The 22-year-old wasn't at his best during the 2016-17 season and is still fighting to regain his best form this term. Speaking to German newspaper Bild (h/t ESPN FC's Stephan Uersfeld) in June, he said: "I received an offer of a contract extension, but with my management I decided to turn it down.

Brandt, 21, also faces an uncertain future at the BayArena as he enters the final 18 months of his Leverkusen contract, having debuted for the Factory Squad almost four years ago:

Either German target would be much easier to prise away from their current setting this January compared to Coutinho.

That being said, Archer provided quotes from Barca chief executive Oscar Grau, who confirmed another approach could be made for Liverpool's ace in the new year:

“We are ready to buy Coutinho in the winter market, or any player the technical staff request. But it is important to adjust ourselves, so if there are to be arrivals, there must be exits as well.

“We must forget about the price paid for Neymar last summer. After taxes we received about €188 million in income and a direct financial impact on the club's treasury of €144 million.”

Brandt would be considered a superior option to Meyer if a wide presence is their priority—Coutinho can star both centrally and on the flanks—and Brandt appears to be taking his chances more this season.

However, broadcaster Kevin Hatchard threw Bayern Munich's injury woes and potential interest into the mix as a possible stumbling block for Barca:

Leverkusen's starlet has started in six of his nine appearances across all competitions this season and has featured on both wings, as well as in a No. 10 role, similar to Coutinho.

What they might lack in experience, two of Germany's best up-and-coming prospects make up for in potential as Barca angle their attention toward the Bundesliga for next year's recruitment drive.