Juventus to Reportedly Challenge Liverpool for William Carvalho Signature

Juventus will reportedly look to challenge Liverpool for the signing of Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho next year and will be keeping an eye on the player when the two teams clash in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Sporting travel to Turin for Matchday 3 of the group stage, and Italian newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported Carvalho will be a focus of their attention as they consider a move for his services.

It's known the midfield general has a €40 million (£35.5 million) release clause in his contract, but despite that potential expense, Juve are keen on signing both Carvalho and Liverpool midfielder Emre Can next summer.

The Sporting star came through the Lisbon outfit's academy and has long been touted for a potential move to one of Europe's top leagues. He recently demonstrated his ability to step up when needed and drew praise for his performance in Portugal's crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification clincher against Switzerland:

As mentioned in Calciomercato's report, West Ham United were also linked with Carvalho over the summer. Portuguese daily Record (h/t MailOnline's Joe Strange) reported Everton were considering a big bid, while the Mirror's Neil McLeman wrote AS Monaco were also interested.

West Ham were serious in their approach for the player, and despite Sporting's insistence no bid for Carvalho was made, Sky Sports News later provided leaked emails suggesting the contrary to be true:

According to Calciomercato, Juventus want to make a "big investment in the middle of the park" next year and will thus target both Carvalho and Can as part of their engine-room remodel.

Can's contract expires in June 2018, and amid speculation of a move to join Serie A's defending champions, the German didn't do much to dissuade those rumours in an interview with German newspaper Kicker, via ITV:



Liverpool already have a central-midfield replacement arriving next summer in the shape of RB Leipzig talisman Naby Keita, whom they've agreed to sign for a club-record fee, per BBC Sport.

But a move for Carvalho may still be possible in the event Can heads to Juventus. The 23-year-old would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any suitor in January after he enters the final six months of his current contract.

Carvalho has a little more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal, and while Sporting are under no pressure to cash in, interest in his services appears to be gaining more momentum.

Juventus already look to have turned Can's attention away from Anfield in some form, and depending on how he performs on Wednesday, Carvalho may also look to the Italian giants as a realistic destination in future.