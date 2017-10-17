Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Competing with Arsenal, Newcastle for David Brooks

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly set to bid £10 million for Sheffield United's David Brooks in January, but he has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Newcastle United and West Ham United.

According to the Mirror's Bill Cooper, Liverpool have followed the 20-year-old's progress this season and lead the Premier League teams interested in his signature.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been adamant Brooks will be staying put, however: "We are building something here and, of course, there will be casualties along the way. But David won't be going anywhere in January."

Brooks has made five appearances for England's under-21s, but he was called up by Wales' senior side for the recent international break, a testament to his good form this season.

He has featured in 10 of United's 12 Championship matches this term, although he has only started three, and played a full 90 minutes against both Walsall and Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

According to Squawka, Brooks has created 10 chances in the league, two of which have been converted into assists, completed 83 per cent of his passes and 14 successful take-ons.

He put in an outstanding performance away at Hillsborough as United beat Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City derby 4-2 last month, per Sky Sports Statto:

Football League reporter Tom Barclay and the Star's James Shield were impressed by the youngster:

The midfielder is a promising prospect, and it's little surprise he is attracting attention from the top flight, particularly after his call-up for Wales, even if he did not manage to get on the pitch.

Such a price tag feels premature, but he's already well on his way to becoming a key performer at Bramall Lane, and they're not going to let him go easily.

It's important he receives plenty of game time to continue his development, though, which seems unlikely at Anfield or the Emirates Stadium at this stage, so Brooks will need to weigh up any offers that come in carefully.