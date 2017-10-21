WWE TLC 2017 Matches: Full Predictions for Miz, Alexa Bliss and Each Champion

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Monday Night Raw's final brand-centric pay-per-view of the year, WWE TLC 2017, is scheduled for this Sunday, October 22, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Normally, every belt is on the line at nearly every pay-per-view, but this event has quite a different lineup that prevents that from happening.

Something fans should be familiar with is how the Universal Championship will be completely absent, which is something that happens quite often with Brock Lesnar holding the title.

However, the Intercontinental and Raw Tag Team Championships will be tied up in a non-title match, making only two belts on the line at this show.

Those two titles are the Cruiserweight Championship where Kalisto defends against Enzo Amore and the Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss going up against Mickie James.

Keeping all this in consideration, what is in store for the red brand's champions at TLC 2017?

Let's gaze into our crystal ball and give our predictions for how these men and women will be used at the pay-per-view.