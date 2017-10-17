WWE 2K18 Review: Gameplay Videos, Features and Impressions

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

One of the bigger WWE plot points over the past few years was the fall and rise of WWE 2K18's cover star, Seth Rollins.

Rollins blew out a knee while atop the WWE Universe and needed it rebuilt. The team at 2K Sports doesn't need a complete overhaul of the WWE 2K series in the same manner—the improvements to WWE 2K18 mirror the gradual progression of Rollins' character change since his return to the main event scene.

With 2K Sports making significant strides over the past few editions, Tuesday's release acts as a refinement in many areas instead of taking a major risk. There are droves of fan service here, a few botches just like you'd see at a real event, and enough true-to-life details capable of making onlookers pause and wonder if they're watching a broadcast or the game.

Graphics and Presentation

WWE 2K18 doesn't have an equal in this department.

Sounds like hyperbole, sure. But in the world of sports video games? No game does a better job of looking like its real-life counterpart. The developers had hinted at upgrades to the graphics and lighting systems, but it was hard to understand the depth of the improvements until the game was released.

The size of the feat here is staggering. We're talking about a roster measuring well over 100, yet this isn't like other sports games or past iterations where fans can point at a star who doesn't look like his real-life counterpart.

Immersion via the presentation is a key factor of the WWE video game experience, and this offering is unrivaled. Every unique Superstar entrance could pass as a broadcast itself, and the recreations down to the smallest detail are in the game, from updated tattoos to the newest attire.

Speaking of attire, loose items like fabrics and hair move realistically. AJ Styles flicks the hair out of his eyes while flying through the air. If you attack Randy Orton before he can finish his entrance, he doesn't have time to rip off his jacket, meaning it follows the precise rules of momentum throughout the course of the match. So, too, do the ropes, which abide by the rules of physics—slam an opponent near the ropes, they bounce realistically, if not wrapping up limbs in the process.

These jaw-dropping graphics combine flawlessly with the unique tics of each character besides entrances. Demon Finn Balor in the headdress lurks low in the corner before a match. Braun Strowman's lumbering stature shakes the ring and requires more than two hits to knock to the canvas.

Knowing how critical presentation is, it isn't hard to see where 2K Sports likely spent most of its time this year. This applies to the immersive camera cuts, fluid instant replays of big finishing moves and the commentary team. The latter point is far from perfect with the way lines have a tendency to repeat, but it also marks the debut of Corey Graves, the best in the business.

Gameplay

This is where 2K18 flirts with danger.

Past editions of the series weren't bad by any means, and the developers had a nice base foundation to build upon here. But in-ring ability is the other side of the coin. A wrestler who can cut amazing promos after a flashy entrance is one thing—but fans know he's a dud if he isn't a top performer in the ring.

At times, 2K18 sways dangerously on this tightrope—just like a wrestler would for dramatic effect. This mostly comes into play with the reversal system, as it can sometimes feel erratic and difficult to master. Given the momentum and pace of matches, users might feel like they can get out of hand in a hurry.

It's a minor note on an overall strong package, though. We mentioned pacing for a reason—the feel of momentum helps each match play out like a real broadcast with each wrestler getting in offense before the critical moment. The graphics on-screen to help the process along are great. The kickout system is strong, and having the option to pick which type of submission system a player wants to use is huge.

Said gameplay can unfold in seemingly countless different match types. Each flows well, including the new eight-man tag showdowns. Adding weapons, cages, trips outside of the ring and more to the fray only highlights the strong work done to make this system enjoyable.

Perhaps the most important note here from an enjoyability standpoint is the weight applied to the fighting. Strikes pack a punch and feel powerful, as do slams. Real-life weights apply, too. Using the example above, Finn Balor isn't going to whip Braun Strowman around with ease, if he uses the strong new carry system on him at all.

Call it a strong blend between realistic simulation and fun.

Features

WWE 2K18 isn't bogged down by endless features despite the addition of a big new one.

MyPlayer within the creation suite offers an interesting ecosystem for players. Create a Superstar, then dive into either MyCareer or Road to Glory.

MyCareer is an interesting feature. It offers a new free-roam bit of gameplay based on where the player's Superstar rests in his or her career, ranging from the performance center to NXT and beyond. While it was cool to interact with random Superstars hanging around the environment, it did start to get tedious slogging through the same area with the same construction guard pushing my guy away or the same parking-lot attendant aggressively telling me he'd get my ride so I could advance the week.

I found animations were a problem in this open-world segment. Maybe my guy just looked like a goofball (oh, he did), but he always did this fist-pumping, head-nodding walk away from a conversation no matter the context or person he talked to. I could only have Asuka tell me how much she wants some gooey pizza before my guy enthusiastically nodded his head while walking away so many times before it hurt immersion.

Otherwise, MyCareer was addicting in the best kind of way. Winning matches and earning a high star count in them meant earning points to increase my character's skill and unlock new move sets. The promo system is essentially the same, though it provides some nice variety. The freedom to cut a promo, have a traditional match or interrupt Bobby Roode's entirely-too-long entrance with a smack in the back of the head was a nice touch.

Then there's Road to Glory, a smart, innovative new idea. Take the creation from MyPlayer and collide with other creations online in the hopes of competing in a pay-per-view matching the real-life schedule. Some might worry the "loot box" craze has infested WWE 2K18, but it never felt like the mode shorted players' opportunities at a pay-per-view spot in the hopes they'd succumb to splurging real cash.

The creation suite itself doesn't get a big mention here—and what else is there to say? It's the most robust offering in all of sports, in large part because it has to be. Letting players inject themselves into the WWE Universe is what makes the games tick in the first place, and this suite has it all, from staggering amounts of customization options in the Superstar creation process to entrance and arena building.

Don't forget MyUniverse. Some will critique it for going relatively untouched, which is fair. But it serves its purpose—letting players create any show, storyline, rivalry or stipulation and beyond while taking over as the puppeteer at the strings of, well, the universe.

Conclusion

WWE 2K18 is a complete game, which is more than most games these days.

This doesn't mean it is without problems. The engine still has some of the same old issues, from collision detection to sheer hiccups transporting wrestlers to random spots. What generally looks like a great crowd can, at times, morph into a digital crowd from years ago. Speaking of the engine, the amount of time spent looking at loading screens feels significant.

But the payoff for a wait and a few immersion-shaking issues is the best wrestling game fans have been offered in years. The spectacle of wrestling before even hitting the ring has never been this strong or faithfully recreated. And while feeling dated at times, the wrestling itself distinguishes itself through an important weighted system and by helping each wrestler feel unique—which is a long-winded way of saying it is sheer fun.

To loop back to the Seth Rollins comparison, one would have a hard time arguing either's return is a letdown. The wrestler had more depth to his character, added a nice twist to his entrance and helped bring The Shield back together.

The game, WWE 2K18, loops back together the best elements of past offerings and boosts some of the most important areas, weaving a line between a simulation feeling like a real broadcast while retaining the fun feel to the gameplay. Like a good comeback storyline, WWE 2K18 offers a big pop sustained through to the next offering while leaving fans wondering what comes next.