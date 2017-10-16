    Marcus Smart, Celtics Fail to Agree Contract Extension, Guard to Become RFA

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2017

    BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 09: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on October 9, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
    Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

    Guard Marcus Smart's time with the Boston Celtics could be limited after the two sides reportedly failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension Monday.

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news, although he granted Smart and the Celtics "were relatively close in talks." The lack of an extension means Smart will become a restricted free agent following the 2017-18 campaign.

    The news came after Wojnarowski previously noted Monday that Smart and Boston were "engaged in talks" before the 6 p.m. ET deadline.

    Smart has been with the Celtics his entire career since they drafted him out of Oklahoma State with the No. 6 overall pick in 2014. He has increased his scoring every season from 7.8 points per game as a rookie in 2014-15 to 9.1 points per game in 2015-16 and 10.6 in 2016-17. He also dished out a career-high 4.6 assists a night in 2016-17 as the Celtics reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

    While Smart has become an important piece of Boston's rotation, there are concerns regarding his offensive efficiency. He shot just 35.9 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from three-point range last season.

    However, he helps make up for the shooting woes with his defensive prowess. According to NBA.com, opponents shot 1.9 percent worse than their normal averages when Smart guarded them last season, which helped him earn playing time for a title contender.

    He is just 23 years old and would immediately bolster the backcourt of another team if it were able to land him in free agency down the line.

    Boston's rotation is crowded on the wing with Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier, which could help account for the potential loss of Smart in the future if it keeps the majority of its core together.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Jefferson, Nuggets Closing in on 1-Year Contract

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Inside Story of the Celtics' Crazy Offseason

      BostonGlobe.com
      via BostonGlobe.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pop: Trump Is a 'Soulless Coward'

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Parker Will Become RFA After Season

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report