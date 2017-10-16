Real Madrid Transfer News: £150M Harry Kane Swoop Amid Latest Rumours

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly planning a £150 million move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane next summer.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has been speaking about the England international prior to Tuesday's UEFA 2017/18 Champions League clash between the two sides at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to John Cross at the Mirror, the Madrid boss's words are an indication that Kane is now the Frenchman's priority signing: "In the present what he's doing, he's a very important player, a key player for Tottenham, very good at everything but he always does it all towards the goal. He does not stay, he takes the space with speed and he's very good. He's a complete player. He didn’t seem to be but in the end he is."

Kane has recently refused to rule out leaving Tottenham, although he also said he was "very happy" at Mauricio Pochettino's side, per Goal.

The 24-year-old heads to Madrid with a superb record in Europe this season, having even outscored Cristiano Ronaldo in the competition so far, as noted by UEFA's Champions League Twitter account:

The England striker's exploits in 2017 have also seen him nominated for the prestigious Ballon d'Or, with his impressive goalscoring tally highlighted by BT Sport:

Kane has emerged as the focal point for both Tottenham and England, he guarantees goals and is one of the most prolific strikers in Europe.

However, despite his brilliance in front of goal, Kane is yet to win any silverware with Tottenham, a factor that could influence any decisions on his future.

In stark contrast, Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions last season and also became the first team to retain the Champions League trophy.

Madrid have done business with Spurs before, buying Luka Modric in 2012 and Gareth Bale in 2013.

While Spurs will want to keep hold of Kane, if they were to sell, they would surely prefer to see him move abroad than to a Premier League rival, and Madrid have the financial power to make a deal happen.

Very few players turn down the chance to move to Real Madrid, and Kane's latest comments may have encouraged Los Blancos that he could be lured away.