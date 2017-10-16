Martavis Bryant Denies Rumors of Steelers Trade Request, Says He's 'Good'

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant denies that he requested a trade, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

"I'm good," he said of the situation on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that the receiver had recently put in a trade request and he was "unhappy." Dan Graziano of ESPN reported Bryant spoke to the coaches before Week 5 and asked for a bigger role within the offense, noting he was upset with the target share distribution.

Bryant had five catches for just 21 yards in Week 5 and followed it up with two catches for 27 yards in the Week 6 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the season, the fourth-year receiver has 17 receptions for 231 yards and a score, with over one-third of his production coming in one game against the Minnesota Vikings. This is a bit of a disappointment for a player who had 15 touchdowns in 21 games over his first two seasons.

"I know my potential and what I can do," Bryant said, per Fowler. "The little bit I get or whatever I get, I just have to make the best of it. Everything else is out of my control."

While the 25-year-old could still be working out his timing after being suspended during the entire 2016 season, JuJu Smith-Schuster has also been cutting into his workload. The rookie earned 11 more snaps than Bryant Sunday, per Pro Football Reference.

Bryant still has more targets and catches, but it's been a relatively quiet year for the young talent.