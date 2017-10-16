Dana White Doubts There Will Be Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Rematch

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

While Floyd Mayweather's victory over Conor McGregor surpassed many fans' expectations in terms of entertainment value, UFC President Dana White is skeptical about the odds of a rematch between the two stars.

Asked about the possible bout on Pardon My Take (h/t Sports Illustrated's Chris Chavez), White said, "I never say never but I doubt it."

It's not like fans were left with any doubt regarding who was the superior boxer following Mayweather's TKO victory in August. McGregor looked good early on, but he ran out of gas midway through the fight, making the gulf in class between him and McGregor clear.

Money talks, though. ESPN.com's Dan Rafael reported in August that Mayweather was set to earn at least $100 million from the fight, with his total payout likely surpassing $200 million. McGregor, meanwhile, made a minimum of $30 million that likely climbed above $100 million.

The allure of a massive payday could get Mayweather and McGregor back in the ring, even if a rematch is largely unnecessary.

White's comments about a possible rematch aren't all that surprising since he arguably has a vested interest in getting McGregor away from a boxing ring.

McGregor is one of UFC's biggest names. Four of the company's five biggest buy rates have come with the lightweight champion headlining the card. With Ronda Rousey's mixed martial arts career in flux and Jon Jones facing a lengthy suspension, UFC needs all the star power it can get.

McGregor is already approaching nearly a year since his last fight in UFC—a victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November. The last thing UFC needs is for him to continue his boxing career, thus necessitating even more time away from the Octagon.