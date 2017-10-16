Arsenal Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil Futures Linked in Rumours

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The lack of interest in Mesut Ozil could reportedly prompt Arsenal to cash in on Alexis Sanchez in January to avoid losing both for free next summer.

According to Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star, the Gunners are open to selling one of the pair this winter and that looks increasingly likely to be Sanchez as "there is no firm interest" in his team-mate, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain expected to bid in the region of £20 million for the Chilean.

Ozil would then potentially either stay at Arsenal or leave for free in the summer, becoming a more attractive proposition to the likes of Inter Milan and Manchester United.

The German is said to want a weekly salary of £350,000, a wage packet he may struggle to receive anywhere, but one that would be more palatable for suitors to pay if they're otherwise snapping him up for nothing.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said last week that both players could potentially leave in January, per James Olley of the Evening Standard:

That seems the unlikeliest scenario, though, as Wenger would be reticent to sign off on the moves if suitable replacements—which will be hard to come by in January—aren't already lined up.

The Gunners struggled without their stars as they lost 2-1 to Watford on Saturday, per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen:

Sanchez was rested, while Ozil came off the bench only to prove a disappointment as he wasted a gilt-edged chance by firing straight at Heurelho Gomes.

Bleacher Report's James McNicholas was critical of the playmaker:

There's no escaping that losing one or both will be a significant blow to the Gunners, who inspire relatively little confidence that either will be replaced by a player of a similar calibre.

There could be some merit to separating the blows of their departure and at least recouping something on one of them, but Arsenal will need to be careful they don't jeopardise the remainder of their campaign.

Should they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for a second year running, attracting marquee replacements could be more challenging.