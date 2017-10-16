    Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Rodrigo Bentancur and Emre Can

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2017

    BERGAMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 01: Rodrigo Bentancur of Juventus FC in action during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Juventus at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on October 1, 2017 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
    Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

    Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly both interested in 20-year-old Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. 

    According to CalcioNews24 (via Football Italia), Real have been keeping tabs on him since before he made the switch from Boca Juniors to Juve in July, while Barca's interest was piqued when the Uruguayan faced them in the UEFA Champions League last month.

    The report added that Bentancur has "tripled in value" already since joining Juve, having been part of the deal that saw Carlos Tevez return to Boca in 2015. 

    The Old Lady took up their first option to buy Bentancur and agreed a €9.4 million deal back in April that came into effect in July, with the young midfielder penning a five-year contract at the J Stadium.

    He has taken full advantage of a Juve injury crisis this season to make six appearances in Serie A and two in the Champions League.

    Most regularly he has been deployed in his natural central-midfield role, but he was used wide on the attacking right by Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri when they lost 3-0 to the Blaugrana.

    It is little surprise Real and Barca are interested in a player of such talent, especially as young deep-lying midfielders are few and far between. 

    But Juve are unlikely to be persuaded to sell him any time soon given he has yet to be at the club for even half a season. 

    Liverpool's German midfielder Emre Can runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO ED
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Juventus continue to be linked with Liverpool's Emre Can, but it is unlikely they will be able to snap up the midfielder in January. 

    Per Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato, Liverpool do not want to sell Can, 23, in the new year, and nor are Juve eager to spend "crazy money" in the January window.

    As a result, it seems inevitable Juventus' pursuit will have to wait until next summer, when Can's Liverpool contract is set to expire and he could be available for free.   

