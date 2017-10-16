Barcelona Manager Ernesto Valverde Eyes Ander Herrera, Juan Mata, Mesut Ozil

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is reportedly looking to replace underperforming midfielder Andre Gomes and has identified Manchester United duo Ander Herrera and Juan Mata as potential targets.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol (via Dan Gibbs in The Express), Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is also on the Spanish manager's radar as he looks to add more quality to his midfield.

All three reported Barcelona targets are out of contract with their current clubs at the end of the season.

Herrera, 28, has also seemingly fallen down the pecking order under United manager Jose Mourinho in the current campaign.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

He has only started two Premier League games in 2017-18 despite being named the club's player of the year last term, per WhoScored.com.

However, it was recently reported that the Spanish midfielder is set to be offered a new contract, while his compatriot Mata will see his deal extended, per David McDonnell in The Mirror.

Should the United duo both sign up to fresh terms at Old Trafford, Barca's hopes of snapping either player up would be effectively ended for the time being.

Ozil, 29, could potentially be a more realistic target for the Camp Nou giants as the Germany international has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for some time.

Talks over a new deal between Ozil and Arsenal have been ongoing for months with no resolution, and Gunners manager Arsene Wenger said recently that the former Real Madrid man, as well as Alexis Sanchez, could leave in January, per Mattias Karen on ESPN.co.uk.

Portuguese Gomes, 24, made his first start of the season on Saturday in Barca's 1-1 La Liga draw with Atletico Madrid.

He started out on the right wing, despite being a natural central midfielder, and he disappointed, per Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan:

Gomes has largely underwhelmed since he was signed by Barca from Valencia for €35 million in July 2016.

It seems Valverde does not see him as a long-term stalwart of the Blaugrana's central midfield and is eager to bring in different options.