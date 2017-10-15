Martavis Bryant Trade Rumors: Steelers WR 'Unhappy,' Requested to Be Dealt

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant reportedly wants a trade after a disappointing start to the 2017 season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, "his teammates and coaches are well aware that he's unhappy."

Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reported Bryant made the trade request weeks ago as the receiver wanted to be more involved in the offense.

Bryant has 17 catches for 231 yards this season, including just 27 yards in the 19-13 Week 6 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The fourth-year player was suspended during the entire 2016 season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy but shouldered high expectations coming into this year thanks to his big-play ability. Bryant totaled 15 touchdowns in 21 games over his first two seasons.

However, he has done little this year outside of his 91 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. Rapoport discussed the player's mindset:

On the plus side, he has the support of his quarterback.

"I want him to know I've got all the confidence in the world, need to get him more involved," Ben Roethlisberger said Sunday, per Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Antonio Brown remains the team's clear No. 1 receiver, although rookie second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to cut into Bryant's targets and snaps. He has 192 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.

If the Steelers explore a trade, there would likely be plenty of interest for a 6'4" speedy receiver who carries tons of upside. He has shown he can be an elite deep threat as well as a weapon near the end zone.

With Bryant's contract running through the 2018 season, he could be a quality addition for a lot of teams.