Adrian Peterson, Kerwynn Williams' Fantasy Outlook After Week 6

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals earned a 38-33 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, and Adrian Peterson played a big role in Arizona's offensive outburst.

A non-factor in standard fantasy football leagues for much of the 2017 season, Peterson's value should skyrocket after Week 6, while Kerwynn Williams remains relegated to the waiver wire. Below is a breakdown for their respective outlooks based on Week 6.

Adrian Peterson

Peterson carried the ball 26 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Fox Sports: NFL shared a replay of his touchdown run in the first quarter:

ESPN.com's Mike Clay and ESPN Stats & Info put Peterson's numbers in perspective:

NFL.com's Michael Fabiano and Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site commented that Arizona's aging offensive core can still deliver:

Former NFL head coach and current NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy thought Peterson, in particular, had an uplifting effect on the rest of the offense:

According to Fantasy Pros, Peterson is owned in 82 percent of Yahoo Sports standard leagues. Despite his slow start, few owners were willing to drop him, likely based on his reputation. If you're one of the lucky few who can add Peterson, then you should get him off the waiver wire as quickly as possible.

At the very least, Peterson is worthy of flex status. And especially with David Johnson out at least until Thanksgiving, his number of carries should remain consistent in the weeks ahead.

Kerwynn Williams

Some owners rushed to add Williams after Johnson's wrist injury, thinking he'd be more productive. Instead, Williams entered Sunday with 32 rushing yards on 19 carries. Sunday was more of the same.

Williams finished with 14 yards on three carries.

The 26-year-old is unworthy of a roster spot in standard fantasy leagues. Unless Peterson goes down with an injury as well, it's doubtful Williams will get enough touches on a weekly basis to move the needle much.

Williams had his opportunity to become the Cardinals' ball-carrier. Instead, the team acquired Peterson from the New Orleans Saints, thus ensuring Williams is stuck on the bench.