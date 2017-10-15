Austin Seferian-Jenkins: 'I Feel Like I Scored' on Non-TD Call vs. Patriots

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Austin Seferian-Jenkins had a touchdown taken away from him upon replay review Sunday, and it changed the game against the New England Patriots.

The officials ruled the New York Jets tight end had instead fumbled the ball before hitting the end-zone pylon, which resulted in a touchback for the Patriots.

"I feel like I scored," Seferian-Jenkins said after the game, per Andy Vasquez of the Record. "But at the end of the day, the refs called what the refs called."

New England went on to win, 24-17.

The four-yard catch, which would have been the tight end's second score of the game, would have cut the lead to 24-21 in the fourth quarter if the Jets made the extra point. However, the points instead came off the board and the Patriots got the ball at their own 20-yard-line.

New York eventually cut New England's lead to 24-17, but the Jets were unable to score another touchdown to tie the game in the final minutes.

The Patriots moved to 4-2 with the win, while the Jets are now 3-3.