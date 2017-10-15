    Austin Seferian-Jenkins: 'I Feel Like I Scored' on Non-TD Call vs. Patriots

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2017

    New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) is tackled by New England Patriots' Malcolm Butler (21) and Duron Harmon (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. After further review the play was ruled a fumble into the end zone. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    Austin Seferian-Jenkins had a touchdown taken away from him upon replay review Sunday, and it changed the game against the New England Patriots.

    The officials ruled the New York Jets tight end had instead fumbled the ball before hitting the end-zone pylon, which resulted in a touchback for the Patriots.

    "I feel like I scored," Seferian-Jenkins said after the game, per Andy Vasquez of the Record. "But at the end of the day, the refs called what the refs called."

    New England went on to win, 24-17.

    The four-yard catch, which would have been the tight end's second score of the game, would have cut the lead to 24-21 in the fourth quarter if the Jets made the extra point. However, the points instead came off the board and the Patriots got the ball at their own 20-yard-line.

    New York eventually cut New England's lead to 24-17, but the Jets were unable to score another touchdown to tie the game in the final minutes.

    Boomer Esiason of CBS Sports provided insight from the NFL on the play:

    Unsurprisingly, the response wasn't pretty from what became a game-changing call:

    The Patriots moved to 4-2 with the win, while the Jets are now 3-3.

